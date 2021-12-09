Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,449,654 shares.The stock last traded at $20.50 and had previously closed at $19.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.05.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -204.98 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $667,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.