Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -189.98 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $814,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stitch Fix stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

