Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SFIX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.98 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stitch Fix stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SFIX shares. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

