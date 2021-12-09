Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.12.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $3,491,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock worth $15,281,803. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,277,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,615,000 after purchasing an additional 80,684 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

