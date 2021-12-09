SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get SThree alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STREF opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. SThree has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44.

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SThree (STREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SThree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SThree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.