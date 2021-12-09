Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $54.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.89.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $48.56 on Monday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.64.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

