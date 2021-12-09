Steven J. Hilton Sells 61,913 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $123.28.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

