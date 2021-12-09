Steven J. Hilton Sells 61,913 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $119.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.71. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $123.28.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Further Reading: Net Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.