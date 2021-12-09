Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $52,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

