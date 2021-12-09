Stephenson National Bank & Trust Invests $39,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after buying an additional 115,583 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $39.48 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.