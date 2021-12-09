Stephenson National Bank & Trust Buys New Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.77 and a 52 week high of $74.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

