Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Purchases $593,440.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $39.36 on Thursday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

