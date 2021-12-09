Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Purchases $593,440.00 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $593,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $39.36 on Thursday. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter.
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
