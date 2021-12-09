StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.44 on Thursday. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $92.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in StealthGas stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of StealthGas worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About StealthGas

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

