State Street Corp Trims Position in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Axcella Health worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXLA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.68.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. Axcella Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.