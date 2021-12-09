State Street Corp Has $305,000 Holdings in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MainStreet Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3,561.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Director Patsy I. Rust bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $23.02 on Thursday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. On average, analysts expect that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.