State Street Corp Has $277,000 Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

State Street Corp decreased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $974,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $5.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.47. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $8.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

