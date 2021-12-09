State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,565 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Beyond Air worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 134.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ron Bentsur sold 37,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $506,887.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

XAIR opened at $10.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.55. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $16.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Air Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

