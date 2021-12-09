State Street Corp Buys Shares of 28,982 Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.31% of Synalloy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Synalloy in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

SYNL opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.61. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.37.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $62,077.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84,649 shares of company stock worth $1,210,360 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

