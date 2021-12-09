State Street Corp Acquires 269,111 Shares of Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) by 1,888.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Inuvo were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Inuvo in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Inuvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Inuvo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Inuvo by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inuvo by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles D. Morgan bought 42,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $28,583.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INUV opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.85. Inuvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Inuvo had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.79%.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

