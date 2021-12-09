Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
