Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by research analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $114.00. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.51. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.