Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Cut to 245.00

Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from 315.00 to 245.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard Life Aberdeen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.46.

Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

