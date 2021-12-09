STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Position Increased by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $50,193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $9,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.08%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

