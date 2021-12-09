STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $3,984,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,765 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the second quarter worth $36,680,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $26,282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 800.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 156,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.65. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 213.70 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $73.67 and a 12-month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

