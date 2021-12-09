Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.310-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $486 million-$488 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $480.80 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 495,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sprinklr by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.