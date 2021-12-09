Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 47.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

SPWH traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,564. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53. The company has a market cap of $552.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 132.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.