Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $401.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

SPWH stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $576.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

