Spores Network Market Capitalization Reaches $3.39 Million (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Spores Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $72,510.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00059017 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.90 or 0.08725305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,613.93 or 1.00393776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

