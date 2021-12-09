Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 83,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $187.30 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

