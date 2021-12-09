Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1,669.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.24.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,988.86 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,098.69 and a 52 week high of $2,028.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,805.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,636.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

