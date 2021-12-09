Spire Wealth Management Purchases 1,079 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

