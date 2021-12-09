Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.95.

In other news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ODFL opened at $356.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $332.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.45 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

