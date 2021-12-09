Spire Wealth Management Buys 2,565 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after buying an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after buying an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after buying an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.44.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $342.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $347.04. The company has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

