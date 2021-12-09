Spire Wealth Management Buys 1,714 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 481.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 29,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $112.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

