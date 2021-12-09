Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $11,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $8,016,387 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $605.39 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $363.00 and a 52-week high of $614.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $559.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

