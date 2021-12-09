Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Andrew Heath Acquires 4 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,526 ($46.76) per share, with a total value of £141.04 ($187.03).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Andrew Heath purchased 4 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,742 ($49.62) per share, with a total value of £149.68 ($198.49).

On Thursday, October 7th, Andrew Heath purchased 5 shares of Spectris stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,780 ($50.13) per share, with a total value of £189 ($250.63).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,607 ($47.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. Spectris plc has a one year low of GBX 2,737 ($36.29) and a one year high of GBX 4,167 ($55.26). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,716.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,836.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 438 ($5.81) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Spectris to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,370 ($44.69) to GBX 3,150 ($41.77) in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,370 ($57.95) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.78) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,831.60 ($37.55).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

