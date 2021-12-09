Spectiv (SIG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042823 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.69 or 0.00218252 BTC.

Spectiv Coin Profile

Spectiv (CRYPTO:SIG) is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

