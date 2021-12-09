SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 974 shares during the quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $125.76. 7,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,396. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.99 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.84.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

