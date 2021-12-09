SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Holdings Cut by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY opened at $99.74 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.88 and a one year high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.75.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

