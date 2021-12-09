SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220,781 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.72. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,668. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $84.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

