S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $470.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,897. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $452.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.