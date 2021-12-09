S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 18.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $470.69. 551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,897. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17. The company has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $452.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

