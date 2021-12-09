Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.000-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.50. 163,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southwest Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Southwest Gas worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

