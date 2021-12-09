Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -905.40 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $42.39 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 947.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 433,541 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,017,000 after buying an additional 392,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 205,257 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 54,518 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

