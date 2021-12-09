Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 6,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.78% of Sound Equity Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Equity Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.