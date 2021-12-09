Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) traded up 12.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $5.90. 138,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,870,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

