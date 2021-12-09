Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.94. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 98,958 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $15.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and producing Stabilized Hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. Its products educe infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.