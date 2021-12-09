Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 75.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,180 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON opened at $60.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.43%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.