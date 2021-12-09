Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $10.67 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

