Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Sells $1,324,874.00 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.33. The company had a trading volume of 390,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,890. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $165.56 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after buying an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,599,000 after buying an additional 53,869 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

