Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Evercore ISI

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

SNAP opened at $53.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. Snap has a 52 week low of $44.92 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a PE ratio of -127.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $142,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock worth $113,757,432 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

