Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($25.20) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,780 ($23.60).

Shares of LON SMIN opened at GBX 1,525 ($20.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,442.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,495.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,347.50 ($17.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,738.57 ($23.05).

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 1,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($19.07) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($19,069.09). Also, insider John Shipsey acquired 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($19.11) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($30,249.34).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

